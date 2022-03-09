BBC reverses course, resumes reporting from Inside Russia

British Broadcasting Company has reversed its decision not to stop news operations in Russia. The company will resume English-language reporting in Russia despite a new legislation that could put journalists behind bars for up to 15 years if they violate state-approved talking point regulations.

Tuesday’s about-face cited the “urgent need to report from inside Russia,” but did not provide any details on how BBC journalists would try to navigate Russia’s edict.

“We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia,”In a statement, the BBC stated that they had received this information. “After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March), after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week.

“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards,”The statement was added. “The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

The BBC declined to comment on the statement.

BBC director-general Tim Davie announced the suspension Friday, saying the new law, passed unanimously by Russian officials days after the invasion of Ukraine began, ”appears to criminalize the process of independent journalism.”

The BBC’s latest move came the same day The New York Times said it was pulling editorial staff out of the invading nation.

CNN, ABC News, CBS News and CBS News were just a few of the media companies that had stopped broadcasting from Russia. BBC News was the first of them to return.

On Friday, Russia’s parliament A law was unanimously approved banning what it called “fake news” — or news that is not approved by the Kremlin — with a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. This law specifically targets information regarding the distribution of so called “false news” about the invasion of Ukraine — which President Vladimir Putin has euphemistically called a “special military operation.”

Some of the last independent Russian media have been shut down due to the strict censorship laws. Other websites have been blocked and access to social media networks seems to have been slowened in the country.