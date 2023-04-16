BBC redundancies: Top stars of the BBC are being sent letters in order to reduce its budget by millions

By Amy Comfi
THE BBC has issued redundancy letters to some of its most famous presenters – including veteran newsreader Huw Edwards.

Cash-strapped executives have asked some of the broadcaster’s best known if they’re interested in voluntary redundancy as part of a cost-cutting scheme.

The letters – circulated through a mass email to top-earning talent on TV and radio – was sent to top BBC News host Huw Edwards, who is paid more than £450,000 a year.

Edwards has signed a contract for three years with the network. The 61-year old TV star was praised by many people last year when he announced the death of Elizabeth II to the entire world.

An email sent by BBC News editor Philippa Busby reportedly quizzed senior on-screen staff if they “would like to consider potentially leaving the BBC under voluntary redundancy”.

Other high-profile figures targeted for redundancy by the ailing broadcaster include Mastermind host Clive Myrie, newsreader Sophie Raworth and Today programme host Nick Robinson – all paid more than £250,000 a year.

Any redundancy payment would be capped at £150,000 – making it unlikely leading figures will choose to leave.

Insiders told the Mail on Sunday the move had sent already low staff morale plummeting, branding the letters “depressing”.

It is believed that the redundancy letter was linked to measures of cost cutting announced by Tim Davie, Director General last year.

The BBC said: “We’re looking for expressions of interest in redundancy, not offering it, and it’s not the case that any or everyone who came forward would be accepted.”

