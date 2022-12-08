BBC Radio’s presenter commits humiliating error live on-air

BBC broadcaster had an interview with “Ron Burgundy moment” She made an amusing mistake live on-air

Tina Daheley, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley was able to present herself as a completely different person during the slip-up.

2 The blunder she made was an ‘Ron Burgundy’ moment, she admitted.

The newsreader was heard saying: “BBC News at 7 o’clock on Wednesday 7 December.

“Good morning, this is Lisa Costello.”

After realizing her mistake, the Crimewatch presenter added that “This is Tina Daheley.”

“Having a Ron Burgundy moment there!”

Ron Burgundy refers to the classic film Anchorman in which a newsreader played by Will Ferrell is fired following a reading of an untrue autocue.

Gary Davies, a colleague who took the place of Zoe Ball, was not unimpressed by Tina’s error.

Tina, who signed the bulletin under her name, joked with him: “Are you sure?”

Tina (41), insisted that she hadn’t “lost the plot” The misnomer.

Instead, she was trying to fix the computer which had been broken when she made her mistake.

“I did get through it in the end, and I do know who I am… and the computer is still broken”Elle added.

Greg James, former radio 1 breakfast show host, later tweets Tina. “10/10” For “styling out” You can also use the slip for on-air.

Tina’s Wednesday blunder was not her first. In August, Tina was seen checking her mobile phone live.

Jon Kay from BBC Breakfast was stunned when she scrolled on her phone for her most memorable joke.