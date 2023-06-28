BBC documentary reveals Kanye West allegedly threatened his business partner in an antisemitic outburst.

An OLD business associate of Kanye’s has leveled shocking charges against the rapper.

The new BBC Two documentary, The Trouble with KanYe, has once again landed the 46-year old in serious hot water.

Alex Klein was the one who assisted Kanye in creating his Stem Player on Donda 2 and had many things to say.

Alex says that after Kanye made anti-semitic remarks in the past, they parted ways. This led Kanye to lash out at him.

“Kanye was very angry you know, he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me,” Alex claimed in the new documentary.

He continued: “I asked him and I said ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do but it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.”

Kanye is reportedly ready to run again for “leader of free world” 2024, after he failed in his presidential campaign in 2020.

Kanye’s former business partner isn’t the only one to make wild accusations against him.

Alex will share his story with you in 2022. LA Times that Kanye “tried to call me racist when I gently told him that attacking a whole race of people wasn’t good for him or Stem.”

The U.S. Sun contacted Kanye’s agent for comment.

SLOW FALL

Kanye’s career suffered a serious blow in 2022 after he stunned the world with antisemitic remarks.

In October that same year, Adidas dropped the Yeezy creator and barred him from social media for at least a temporary period of time due to his online comments and interviews. This included controversial fashion choices.

During an episode of podcast Drink Champs, Kanye stated: “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. What now? “Now what?”

Kanye taunted Kasper Rorsted, the Chief Executive Officer of the company in an online post a few weeks earlier.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Days later, he once again doubled down and said: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con [sic] 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

US armed forces use the term Defcon to describe their alert system.

The reason I said that is because it was the truth.

Kanye, in an interview conducted by Piers Morgan refused to apologize.

“Racism is racism and you know that I think, don’t you?” Piers said during the interview.

“Yes, obviously, that’s why I said it,” Kanye responded at the time.

When the host confirmed: “So you knew it was racist?”

Ye replied, “Yes.”

He continued: “I have fought the fire with fire. I am not here for a hose down. I am a different kind of freedom fighter.”

After two hours of Pier’s investigation, Kanye finally admitted that his outburst had caused people “hurt and consternation”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘def con’ … I feel like I caused hurt and confusion.”

The YE goes off again

Kanye caused chaos again in 2022 in a masked Infowars show interview with Alex Jones, who is a far-right host. He appeared to glorify Hitler in the Nazis.

Kanye: “I also see positive things in Hitler.”

Hitler was not left out. He said: “I am a fan of everyone. This guy created highways and the microphone. Every human being has something to offer, including Hitler.

Hitler is also a Christian.

Also, the performer praised the dictatorial party and said: “They also did good things.” It’s time to stop constantly criticizing the Nazis.

The Jewish media made us believe that the Nazis, and Hitler had never done anything to benefit the world.

Kanye was not a fan of how the Nazis were associated with the term “evil”.

He commented, “I love Jews and Nazis.”

Kanye – who divorced Kim Kardashian in November of 2022 – is now married Bianca Censori.

