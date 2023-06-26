BBC condemned for airing a clip in which left-wing comic Ben Elton called Rishi sunak a “narcissistic socialpath”.

THE BBC has been criticised for letting a left-wing comedian brand Rishi Sunak a “mendacious narcissistic sociopath” on air.

Ben Elton launched his blistering assault on Sunday with Kuenssberg following an interview the Prime Minister.

The Monty Python writer, and long-time Labour backer, slammed Mr Sunak for an “extraordinary Orwellian, meaningless, evasive word salad”.

He added: “I sort of believed maybe he’s kind of a bit more decent, and it turns out, he’s as much of a mendacious, narcissistic sociopath as his previous boss.”

Last night, Tories attacked the public-funded broadcaster for having the political guest appear on their flagship show.

MP Mark Jenkinson said: “The BBC seem completely unable to get this right due to their systemic bias.

“Whatever possessed them to become a soapbox for another celebrity lefty luvvie.”

This followed an argument over Joe Lycett who mocked Liz Truss in a TV show before she was made PM.

