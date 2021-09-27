BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty hits back at troll over diet on social media

BBC Breakfast’sNaga Munchetty is well known for her fitness regime and she is regularly seen running and playing golf when not carrying out her hosting duties.

However, on Sunday the 46-year-old treated herself to a delicious bowl of pasta as she enjoyed an evening relaxing in front of her TV, watching the Ryder Cup 2020.

Sharing her evening plans with her 260,000 followers, Naga said: “I’m at a friend’s place. I am watching #RyderCup2020. And I am comfort eating…#pasta. X.” ]

However one Twitter user responded by shaming the presenter for her indulgent meal, commenting: “Now now @TVNaga01 think about all those carbs.”







(Image: BBC)



Naga immediately fired back: “I have thought about it…They’re wonderful.”

Other followers were much more agreeable and shared their own favourite Sunday “comfort food” in the comments section.

Naga has previously spoken about her daily diet while in discussion with The Guardian in 2018.

Although she revealed being healthy throughout the day, when it comes to dinner the keen golfer likes to have a well-portioned meal.







(Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)



The TV star shared: “I love a sit-down dinner, and plan it ahead – I always know what I’m having.

“I’m fussy about the provenance of my ingredients, and portion control is difficult. I eat more than my husband and he’s 5ft 11in.

“I can’t bear if someone has more food than me … I don’t know why. I eat anything flavoursome; I can’t do plain – I’m a massive fan of garlic and chilli.









“I love cooking and I’m good at it – I tend to do big, one-pot meals, so I can talk to my friends and not flap around the room, she added.

Naga is married to James Haggar after they tied the knot 14 years ago.

Naga shared that she is not a “sun lounger” type of person, as she admitted her honeymoon in 2007 to the tropical paradise of Mauritius was one of the “most boring holidays” she has ever been on

Speaking to Alan Carr on his Life’s a Beach podcast, she said : “I’m not a sun lounger person. I don’t do that. So – this sounds awful – one of the most boring holidays I had was my honeymoon.”

Get the latest updates from the celebrity world by signing up for the Central Recorder Showbiz newsletter .