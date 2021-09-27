BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker reveals daughter cried after his first Strictly dance

Strictly Come Dancing’sDan Walker has revealed the special moment his daughter Susanna congratulated her dad after his first live performance which moved her to tears on Monday.

The BBC Breakfast presenter opened up about how he felt after his first live performance with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova on Saturday night as he joined his co-host Sally Nugnet.

And the 44-year-old couldn’t help but boast about his brilliant Strictly experience as he prepares for next week’s dance routine after the doting dad shocked viewers with his impressive Quick Step routine.

But the star admitted the highlight of the night was when his daughter, who joined his wife Sarah at the live show, waved across the dancefloor to her dad.







(Image: BBC)



As he reminisced on the life-changing moment, the dad-of-three admitted the sweet gesture was “one of the highlights of my entire life.”

He told viewers: “I sat down on the chair with Nadia and she sort of said, ‘Well done. You did really well.’

“And then I looked across to where Tess normally down, that’s where my wife and my daughter were sitting, and Suzi had tears pouring out of her eyes, like proper tears of joy, and she gave me this lovely little wave to say, ‘Well done, dad.’







(Image: mrdanwalker/Instagram)



He confessed: “That was one of the highlights of my entire life because she absolutely loved it and she’s the one, and her brother and sister, that’s why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.

“So, that for me was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that was what it was all about.”

Strictly fans are eagerly awaiting to see the TV presenter show off his new moves next week where he will be taking on his first Latin number.







(Image: BBC)



This comes after Dan revealed just how his children convinced him to take part on the hit BBC One dance competition when they offered him a place on the show for the second time after he turned his first offer down.

During an Instagram Q&A, Dan revealed: “[My kids are] 14, 12 and 10, and the sat me down at Christmas and said, ‘Dad if you ever get asked again, we’d really love you to do it.’

“I’ve done a lot of telly that I wanted to do for a long time and anyone who’s got kids that age will know it’s rare to do something that your kids are fully invested in.

“So they’re really excited and that was a big part of it really.”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.