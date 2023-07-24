BBC apologises to Nigel Farage about Coutts story

The BBC apologised profusely for re-spinning Coutt’s false spin.

Simon Jack, The Beeb Business Editor apologized for his inaccurate report that an elite bank dropped the former Brexit Party leader because he did not have enough funds in his account.

1 Nigel Farage got an apology letter from BBC about the story that they wrote on him

He claimed he had relied on a “trusted and senior source” – but later it emerged the bank had dropped him for his political views and worries he would damage their reputation.

Jack stated on Twitter today: “The source of the information that we used in our reportage on Nigel Farage, his bank accounts and other financial matters was a reliable and experienced one.”

However, the information that was provided turned out to have been incomplete and incorrect.

“Therefore, if I may apologize to Mr Farage.”

Deborah Turness, the BBC News Director-General has written Mr Farage a letter of apology.

It was revealed last week that Alison Rose, the CEO of NatWest – the company which owns Coutts- sat with Mr Jack at dinner on the night before the story was published.

NatWest has sent Mr Farage a letter to inform him of the use made by NatWest Group of his personal information.

Coutts didn’t give Mr Farage any reason to close his account despite having banked them for years.

Last November, chiefs met with him to decide whether or not he could stay. They said he was “racist”, and that their opinions did not align with his.

News of the scandal sparked an outrage, with many ministers insisting that anyone should be able to open a bank without regard for their political opinions.

NatWest offered Mr Farage a better deal.

Dame Alison Rose also apologized for her “deeply insensitive” remarks – she ordered an extensive review of the way Coutts evaluates banking processes.