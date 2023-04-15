B&B Spoilers – What about Ridge? Brooke And Taylor: Too Far?

Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Kaye in Bold and the Beautiful, is trying his best to adapt to what Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes are doing. The ladies would have to admit that their relationship is still a work-in-progress if they were honest.

Brooke and Taylor had been drained by their involvement in the romance triangle, which was revived only recently. Ridge has married Brooke eight times. The most recent marriage began in 2018, but the hardcore fans are aware that it’s been many years since Ridge last wed Taylor.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Brooke Logan Forrester Again?

The look on Brooke’s face when she was hugging it out with Taylor, as Ridge predicted they would do when leaving Forrester Creations’ design office, was conflicted. She wasn’t sure whether she could or wanted to resist Ridge.

Why should Brooke oppose Ridge? She formed an alliance with Taylor based on their mutual desire to end their blended family’s discord.

Ridge lived in Europe, but the Pact was made when it was presumed that he did not. He would check in, but was never physically there. The in-person aspect is what has often melted Brooke’s heart, and almost did so again the other night at her home when he arrived for the planned family dinner.

B&B Spoilers – Taylor Hayes Wants Family Dinner Too

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Show Taylor informed Ridge that she was going to invite him over for dinner with the Forresters at her cliff-side house. She added a comment which was both serious and humorous.

Ridge learned that Taylor was cancelling the meal if John Finn Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan), or their children and grandchildren were unable to come. She offered that jest based on Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) being unable to attend Brooke’s family get-together.

Taylor, like Brooke has good intentions. She did not deserve to be Ridge’s second choice for many years. Taylor has sent Ridge mixed signals on several occasions throughout the decades.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Ridge Forrester Waiting It Out

Ridge is aware of his influence over Brooke and Taylor. He is loved by them. They know that he loves Brooke the most, but Taylor in a lesser measure.

So, Kaye’s character is waiting this out. He’ll see if Brooke or Taylor will be able to resist the urge to marry him, and instead only want to have a relationship with him.

Ridge, like the other ladies in this triangle, has romantic possibilities outside of it. Denise Richards’ (Shauna Fulton) headshot notably remains on B&B’s main cast page.

