B&B spoilers: Taylor wants Deacon with Brooke

Taylor decides to clear a route to Ridge by going all out.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Taylor Hayes Has To Admit The Truth

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) finally realizes she does indeed still have feelings for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), as per expected — and just like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

That means she has to make sure Brooke isn’t available. She already tried pawning her off on a young waiter but that didn’t work out, so why not try one of the fathers of her children?

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler show Deacon Sharpe, played by Sean Kanan, has fought for Brooke over the years and is the obvious choice. That’s why Taylor asks to speak to Deacon and suggests he make a move on Brooke. Deacon is interested in what Taylor says, but is reluctant to act.

Taylor persists, though, and Deacon is forced to be honest with her. Brooke had already rejected him flatly when he proposed to her a couple of months earlier. He doesn’t want to embarrass himself in the same way again.

B&B Spoilers – Deacon Sharpe Goes For Broke Too

Taylor won’t give up and encourages Deacon some more, but he is also onto her game. He knows that she just wants him to reunite with Brooke so Taylor can be with Ridge and Taylor doesn’t deny it. She’s also an advocate for Brooke Deacon.

“Taylor makes a pretty darn good case, which gets Deacon pretty riled up,” Sean Kanan said in the June 5, 2023, issue of Soap Opera Digest. “He wonders if maybe he should give it another shot and see what goes. Taylor plays every card, saying, ‘Imagine what it would be like for Hope to have her parents together?’”

Deacon imagines it, despite Hope’s being an adult woman who shouldn’t care anymore about such things.

“It feeds into Deacon’s ego and sure enough, he ponders if Brooke is the missing piece of the puzzle to the best life he could have with his daughter, and being with Brooke would be the cherry on top to make his life complete.”

Somehow, we know Brooke will continue to take Deacon out as usual. But at least Deacon is going to give the college test again. Keep an eye on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week to find out how the story unfolds.