B&B Spoilers: Taylor Learns Truth – Thomas Spills Hope’s Secret Tea?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor Learns An Inconvenient Truth-Thomas Spills Hope’s Secret Tea?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and updates tease Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will learn an inconvenient truth. Will Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) spill Hope Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) secret tea?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Situation Reversed?

So far the only person who has seen smoke signals from Hope towards Thomas is Steffy Forrester-Finnegan, (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and she lit into Hope.

Hope of course denied anything going on and that Steffy was overreacting to a friendly grabbing of Thomas’ hands and making eye contact.

Steffy reiterated she was not going to let Hope set her brother back in his recovery from obsession, although she didn’t talk to Taylor or Thomas about it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Steffy later talked to her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about it and he couldn’t believe it.

Steffy had described back what she had saw and how she had confronted Hope with that she’d caressed Thomas’ hands and gazed deeply into his eyes.

B & B Spoilers – Thomas Forrester And Hope Spencer Stuck In San Francisco

A close call came when Thomas and Hope travelled to San Francisco for a meeting and they were stuck together when the Forrester jet needed repair.

Hope poured out her heart to Thomas about her innermost fears, telling him how she feared she was turning into her lascivious mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Thomas tried to comfort her and persuade her that she was the most moral person he had ever known, and he knew she would be true to her husband.

He made an innocent mistake, no longer feeling the obsessive attraction to her, of massaging her bare shoulders and neck to comfort her, comfortable with his own healing.

He couldn’t see her doing anything wrong or sending out any mixed signals anymore, he refused to entertain the thought.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Thomas Forrester Overhears Something Upsetting

At work, Thomas overhears something upsetting given Hope’s worries that she was turning into her mother-Brooke noticed something and addressed it to Hope.

Now even Thomas is having his doubts that Hope’s gestures are simply friendship and that the tables are turned. Thomas needs to talk to his mother about what’s going on before someone tries to turn the tables and blame him, given his past.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Taylor is shocked when Thomas tells her that Hope confided she was worried she was turning into her mother about men, and then tells what he overheard.

It’s very rare for someone who has been the victim of someone in the past to turn the tables and return the obsession later-something must be done to help Hope, quickly.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B & B right now. Come back here often for The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.