B&B Spoilers: Liam Not Set On Divorce?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is cooling down. His anger is lessening while the logical part of his brain begins to assess the situation.

While he made another mistake in kissing Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a second successive time when seeing her, her rightful rebuke began to reset his outlook.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is teased to continue the psychological push. Liam’s brother will also tell him to calm down and realize what he has to lose, rather than believing all is lost.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – All Is Not Lost, Yet

For the moment, the Spencers can overcome what happened. That is possible because Hope is not repeating a pattern of erratic behavior and hopefully, she is not starting one.

Once Liam has a chance to reflect on his past actions, he should find plenty of space in his heart to not only forgive Hope but to help her. She has somehow lost her way in recent months.

Liam needs to determine how he can support his wife through her recovery. That assumes she wants to do so.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Thomas Forrester In Another Predicament

While Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did not cause this problem, the pressure he applied to Hope and the negativity projected toward Liam is wrapped in what has happened.

Hope is responsible for her actions and is holding herself accountable. Whether that would have happened this soon if Liam did not force her to admit the truth is a good question.

As for Thomas, he is not currently obsessed with Hope. But he is worried about her because of what happened. When Atkinson’s character learns that Liam saw the kisses and wants a divorce, Thomas will in an awkward position.

According to B&B spoilers, Thomas will want to reassure Hope that she can work things out with Liam, while also not wanting to be too involved because he is not sure how she feels about either Clifton’s character or himself.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Hope Spencer Needs Time

Liam is not the only one who needs time to process what happened. Hope is still not sure why she has been having romantic thoughts about Thomas or why she acted on them in Rome, Italy.

But after having time to think and when talking with Liam in the coming days, she should be able to formulate a plan to move forward. Who that is with and how Liam responds will soon be seen on B&B.

