B&B Spoilers Liam and Steffy: Kiss Revealed, Liam Busted.

Bold and the Beautiful teases a massive fallout after the group returns from Italy. B&B fans watched uncomfortably this week as hope Logan (Annika Noelle) returned home from her trip and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) questioned her about the events, knowing all too well he saw them with his own two eyes. Hope, like a rat, fell into his trap.

Liam Spencer would have had a legitimate beef with cheating Hope, if he hadn’t ran off and kissed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But, Liam doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to share that information with Hope. We are waiting impatiently to find out if Steffy is going to tell her husband Finn about the antics with her former lover.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Steffy Forrester And Liam Spencer’s Kiss Exposed

Bold and the Beautiful Fans Know that the writers have no intention of keeping Steffy and Liam’s kiss a secret. The truth will eventually come to light and you’ll know it when the fans start roaring. But, Liam doesn’t seem to be in a rush to share the kiss, and neither does Steffy. How will we find out the truth?

Someone on the Rome vacation saw Steffy an Liam kissing lips? Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wouldn’t be able to contain herself for this long without exposing them. It’s likely that she didn’t see the big kiss. It’s possible Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stumbled upon them, and if he saw what happened he won’t think twice about ruining his sister’s relationship to expose Liam.

B&B Spoilers – Who Busts Steffy Forrester And Liam Spencer

According to B&B spoilers, there’s also the possibility that Steffy and Liam sit down to talk about what happened and someone overhears their scandalous conversation. Finn might come home too early to find Steffy and Liam discussing their kiss. And, if they discuss it at Steffy’s work, the possibilities of who overhears them are endless.

What do you think B&B fans? Are Steffy and Liam going to confess or is someone going to expose them first? Please let us know in the comment section below what you think. Keep checking here for The Bold and the Beautiful news and updates.