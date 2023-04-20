B&B Spoilers, Is Finn Going to Leave? Steam Train Too Hot For Stopping?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Sinn fans are losing their water over the possibility that Steam version 46.5 is coming out any day now. The handwriting is on the wall. Is John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan), too good to be fickle Steffy forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood?)

Many reasons exist to think that Steam is not meant to succeed in the same way as Sinn. We hardly see the doctor any more. And when we do he’s half naked with Steffy. Which is all fine and good but doesn’t a marriage need to be based on more than funny business?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Are Sinn Done?

The show does a good job at throwing out hints. Last Friday’s cliffhanger featured Steffy telling Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) how wonderful their respective marriages to Finn and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are. Ruh roh. This is a big red flag. No one is happy for long in soaps, and when one character starts pointing out how 100 their relationship is, it’s time for a bombshell.

Other hints include Liam running to Steffy every few minutes for reassurance that her brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) isn’t going to make a play for Hope. His overreaction to finding Hope on Thomas’s back after she had fallen.

B&B Spoilers – Are Steam Destined?

Thomas declared that Hope was off-limits, which is a bigger hint. We’re just speculating here but it seems that TPTB are leaving a trail of breadcrumbs a mile wide that lead straight to Steam. And what about Hope’s incessant daydreaming of Thomas?

Finn is the next. He has more dignity than Liam. It could be his final straw if he believes that Liam has rekindled his wife’s interest. Finn is well aware of the relationship between Liam and his wife. It has caused him discomfort in the past. Finn, however, is a gentleman. If his deranged mother Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin brown) threated his family and wife in any way, he wouldn’t hesitate to shoot her (literally).

The Bold And he Beautiful Spoilers – Will John Finnegan Bolt?

Tanner Novlan might have some side gigs that he’d like to pursue, and this would provide the ideal opportunity for Steam to return. Hallmark has a few of his movies to its credit, and it is an attractive network for stars in daytime.

Tell us what you think B&B fans, is it looking like Finn might be on the chopping block?

