B&B Spoilers: Finn Committed To Cutting Sheila Off – Jack Back In The Family

In the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, John Finn Finnegan says that Tanner Novlan (Tanner Novlan), said his mother had sent him letters and email in the last few weeks. The request was partly a result of his being her doctor.

B&B spoilers show Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) rolled her eyes at Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) latest ruse. Wood’s character knows Sheila better than her husband.

Finn has changed. He is now no longer as naive. Finn is aware of the fact that his biological mother has a knack for manipulating people.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Mike Guthrie Meets With Fellow Prisoner

When soap is being made, the audience must be willing to tolerate the absurd. It is hard to believe that, despite what may be permitted in prisons today, inmates can meet regularly with their fellow prisoners.

As the audience saw, Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) was not wearing handcuffs while he sat in the visitor’s room with Sheila. Sheila’s right hand had a metal wrist cuff.

Mike repeated again that his contacts within the prison allowed him to have the rare privilege of meeting with Sheila, a notorious guest.

Mike, of course, was the prison guard in recent years who assisted her escape. But his part in that scheme, which included Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) sting, was exposed.

B&B Spoilers – Sheila Carter Is Relentless

Sheila cannot help but herself. She is an eternal optimist or delusional, depending upon one’s perspective, in believing that Finn will reconcile with her.

She is also working another family angle, with the third part of that clan being Finn’s father, Jack Finnegan (Ted King). Sheila welcomed yet another of her many visitors. Jack was summoned specifically because he’s a well-known criminal defense lawyer.

Sheila is working on several levels to triangulate a plan that will work with Jack, Finn and her escape from jail.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – John Finn Finnegan Will Not Willingly Help

Finn was compelled by his moral obligation to save a life. Sheila was a patient in his eyes. He didn’t have any sympathy for her because Li Finnegan is the only female he believes has earned such a distinction.

Sheila could be using Finn to label her certifiable, but he may not even know it. If that happens, she could be transferred to a medical facility, face lesser charges, or at least gain an opportunity to exploit her current circumstances on B&B.

