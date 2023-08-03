B&B Spoilers: Brooke And Taylor’s Common Enemy – Sheila A Threat To Renewed Rivals

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) recently ended her short-lived friendship with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). But the unexpected release of a common enemy, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), creates the potential for what was truly an alliance of convenience to reemerge.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was perplexed by the two great loves of his life forming a bond. He found it to be odd and often sported a look of skepticism about how long that so-called friendship would last.

Brooke and Taylor’s alliance was solid when Ridge had his ponytail and was living underground with the authorities, while they had Sheila under surveillance. But the trip to Rome, Italy happened soon after Ridge came out of hiding and that spelled the end of Taylor’s reconciliation hopes.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Italy Reunion Sounded The Death Knell For Taylor Hayes’ Hopes

Taylor tried to get herself invited to the Forrester Creations fashion trip. Ridge told her that was not appropriate, despite her pitch about supporting their son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Fans knew that Taylor’s earnestness could have easily allowed her to fly to Rome on her own as Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) did. But Allen’s character did not do that and seemed resigned to Ridge reuniting with Brooke.

It was a rather uninspired ending to Taylor’s fight, considering the decision she made to return from Africa following her years-long voluntary mission work. But if truth be told, Taylor knew she and Ridge were done when he stopped the remarriage ceremony at the Forrester mansion after learning she withheld Thomas’ scheme to frame Brooke from him.

B&B Spoilers – Brooke Logan Reinforces Trust With Ridge Forrester

Brooke told Ridge about her daughter and his son becoming seriously involved after returning from the fashion event. He knew about the kisses Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) gave Thomas and was concerned that Atkinson’s character would be negatively impacted.

Ridge was as surprised as Brooke when she told him about the incident at Thomas’ new condominium. Finding Brooke with him there prevented a storyline from unfolding where Hope and Thomas would hide their relationship from their parents like two high-schoolers might do.

Kaye’s character appreciated Brooke telling him what she learned. Doing so reinforced the trust this many-times couple have in each other in the early days of this latest reunion.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Sheila Carter Determined To Be With Family

Family is a subjective term in the opinion of many in this version of Los Angeles, California. While Sheila has genetic ties to John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Iliana and Vienna Norris), everyone only grudgingly acknowledges that she is tied to them and does not use the term family when doing so.

Sheila feels inspired after Finn returned two hugs, one before and another after her prison release. She told Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that she is determined to be a part of her family’s lives, meaning Finn and Hayes.

Taylor was burned when giving Sheila the benefit of the doubt in the recent past. Brooke will never forgive all that Sheila did to her and other family members. So, it is plausible Taylor and Brooke will work together on this one specific issue even though what they referred to as a friendship failed on B&B.

