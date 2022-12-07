Spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful show that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), had an intimate conversation with Taylor Hayes, (Krista Alle), in a situation that could have been a sign of reconciliation for Ridge Forrester.

Brooke and Taylor were not in a verbal fight at the Forrester house. Each woman was able to find peace with her husband and offer sincere sympathy.

The scene, which was well-written and executed, marked a turning point. Ridge may be off exploring his soul while the women who love Ridge more than anyone on this planet share their thoughts in the wake of the scandal with the smartphone app.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Thomas Forrester May Need To Leave

Spoilers of The Bold and the Beautiful Ridge is infuriated by Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) actions. Taylor is ashameder of their actions.

Brooke is one of the people Thomas distrusts. Although she doesn’t trust Thomas, it is clear that she attempted to become a stepmother for Atkinson. He rejected all her efforts to assist him, as well as those of others.

Kaye’s character said he will talk to Eric Forrester (John McCook) about Thomas’ place at Forrester Creations. Fans can rightfully speculate about what Thomas’ future will be or if it will be in Los Angeles, California.

B&B Spoilers – Brooke Logan Waits For Heads To Clear

Brooke advised Ridge that he should take some time to clean his head. After what had just been exposed, she needed to clean her head.

It is amazing to think Ridge kept the details about Ridge’s Child Services call secret from her. This plot point was necessary to move the storyline from the beginning of December to the end.

If Ridge makes a decision to reconcile with Brooke, it seems like she will accept this decision. However, it is impossible to predict what will happen next.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Taylor Hayes Needs A Fresh Start

If Ridge doesn’t remarry Taylor, will Taylor still be in LA?

Might Taylor digest that Ridge did not choose reconciliation but was spurned by Brooke’s perceived betrayal and then decide that committing to him is not healthy?

It is possible that TPTB have written Taylor out. However, this potential exists only if there are many options for the characters involved.

Brooke and Taylor decided Ridge cannot be inconsistent between them. This behavior was encouraged by them and they have suffered terribly for it. Both ladies do not want to feel this level pain again or see Ridge in anguish as he is on B&B.

This is the most trusted source for all things related to The Bold and the Beautiful. Check back regularly for B&B spoilers and news!