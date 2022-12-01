B&B Spoilers. Bill Comes in On Brooke. Carter Faces Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that there have been a lot of men already that have shown up at Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) doorstep asking about her relationship status and professing their love. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) even proposed!

However, one has stood out above the rest according to Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), and that is Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who showed up at Brooke’s door with a declaration of love, then trots off to say the same thing to Katie Logan (Heather Tom)!

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Lawrence Saint-Victor Dishes About Bill Spencer

Carter doesn’t think much of BillAccording to Saint-Victor: “Carter sees Bill as an opportunist. Of course, he’s going to say this on Ridge’s wedding day, when she is the most vulnerable. This is not what Brooke needs. It is all about him. Carter’s level of disgust is at an all-time high.”

Saint-Victor kept saying, “Carter is beyond disgusted. He almost gives her the same speech, and Carter is completely shocked at Bill’s ability to pivot. It’s gross.”

It’s after Katie turns down Bill that Carter finally reveals him. It’s not like Carter to confront someone like this, and Saint-Victor hopes it shows viewers what he is made of.

B&B Spoilers – Katie Logan Needs A Hero

When Carter speaks up, then Bill realizes that Carter’s ‘into her’. This little confrontation spoke volumes about Carter’s care for Katie and how he is falling for her. “Katie has been hurt too many times by this man, and this is when the hero side of Carter steps up,” Saint-Victor speaks to Soap Opera Digest.

Although Carter is still pursuing Katie, it’s hard to imagine that this will end Carter’s relationship with Bill. We are sure they will have another encounter, possibly worse. While some viewers may be imagining the pair fighting over Katie, others are speculating that Bill could just give up and try to confess his love to another woman.

We are interested to see the other side of Carter. ‘new man’ For him.

Do you agree? Is it surprising that Carter faced Bill this way? Will there be more moments between the two of them in future? Share your thoughts and remember to keep watching the CBS soap to see what happens next.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B&B right now. Come back here often for The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.