Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman undergoes heart surgery over shortness of breath

By Brandon Pitt
In
Kingsley Coman has undergone minor heart surgery after suffering from shortness of breath, Julian Nagelsmann announced on Friday.

Coman played a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s victory against Barcelona in the Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

Bayern scored three times in midweek. Coman was not present on the field for the third goal through Robert Lewandowski.

The 25-yearold discovered that his heartbeat was irregular, which was affecting the way he breathes.

Nagelsmann believes that Coman will be out for about two weeks after he was treated for the heart arrhythmia.



BARCELONA (SPAIN) – 14 SEPTEMBER: (BILD OUT). Kingsley Coman, Bayern Muenchen, warms up at the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona & Bayern Muenchen at Camp Nou, September 14, 2021, Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

“Kingsley Coman underwent surgery yesterday,” Nagelsmann told the press ahead of their Bundesliga clash with VFL Bochum.

“His heartbeat rhythm had a slight disturbance with a minor added beat. At times he had a slight shortage of breath.

“We decided to go ahead with the long-term ECG monitoring.

“He will be doing cardio training again on Tuesday and won’t be out of action for any more than one and a half to two weeks.”

KIEV, UKRAINE – SEPTEMBER 04: Ukraine’s Mykola Shaparenko (L), in action with France`s Kingsley Coman (R) during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying football match at the Olimpiyskiy stadium, in Kiev, Ukraine on September 04, 2021. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Coman hasn’t been fitted with an ICD like Christian Eriksen was following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

While most arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats are benign, some can prove fatal.

It isn’t uncommon for footballers to undergo this procedure. Michael Carrick, who was diagnosed with a cardiac problem in 2017, underwent it.

