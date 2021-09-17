Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman undergoes heart surgery over shortness of breath

Kingsley Coman has undergone minor heart surgery after suffering from shortness of breath, Julian Nagelsmann announced on Friday.

Coman played a crucial role in Bayern Munich’s victory against Barcelona in the Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

Bayern scored three times in midweek. Coman was not present on the field for the third goal through Robert Lewandowski.

The 25-yearold discovered that his heartbeat was irregular, which was affecting the way he breathes.

Nagelsmann believes that Coman will be out for about two weeks after he was treated for the heart arrhythmia.









“Kingsley Coman underwent surgery yesterday,” Nagelsmann told the press ahead of their Bundesliga clash with VFL Bochum.

“His heartbeat rhythm had a slight disturbance with a minor added beat. At times he had a slight shortage of breath.

“We decided to go ahead with the long-term ECG monitoring.

“He will be doing cardio training again on Tuesday and won’t be out of action for any more than one and a half to two weeks.”

Are you a believer that footballers should have more frequent heart scans? Let us know in the comments section









Coman hasn’t been fitted with an ICD like Christian Eriksen was following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

While most arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats are benign, some can prove fatal.

It isn’t uncommon for footballers to undergo this procedure. Michael Carrick, who was diagnosed with a cardiac problem in 2017, underwent it.