Barry Keoghan: ‘The Batman’ Teases Iconic Villains at Film’s End

Warning: There will be spoilers! “The Batman.”

Barry Keoghan is a small character at the film’s end, teasing a major Batman antagonist.

During a Q&A Insider attended, director Matt Reeves said the villain is exactly who you think it is.

“The Batman” contains many of the Dark Knight’s villains, but it also teases the Dark Knight’s greatest foe at the film’s end.

Paul Dano is the Riddler and he is being held at Arkham Asylum. This prison houses Gotham City’s most notorious criminals. Barry Keoghan, who plays Barry Keoghan, places him in a cell with a mysterious prisoner.”Eternals”).

“Isn’t that just terrible, him raining on your parade like that?”The Riddler is referring to Batman when the prisoner, whose face has been obscured, tells him.

“What is it they say? One day you’re on top, the next day you’re a clown,”He continued, adding: “Don’t be sad. You did well. Gotham loves a comeback story.”

The official credits of the film simply reference Keoghan. “unseen Arkham prisoner.”

However, as he speaks it is easy to pick out Keoghans unmistakable laughter and mention of the word “clown,”There are hints of scarring on his forehead and curly hairs that could be a nod to an earlier Joker.





Barry Keoghan is portrayed as Mister J.’s curly-haired version. An image of the Joker is shown in “The Killing Joke,”As seen above.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images DC Comics







“He’s who you think he is,” Reeves told a small group of press, including Insider, last month during a Q&A for the film when coyly asked if the Riddler’s “friend”The Joker appeared at the end of the film.

“I would say the thing about the movie is that it isn’t a Batman origin story, but it is the origin story of every rogues’ gallery character that you come across. Right?”He continued. “So Selina Kyle is not yet Catwoman, and the Penguin is not yet the kingpin, and the character that you’re referring to is not yet the character that you’re referring to, but it is in fact him.”

Keoghan is a Joker-like character that fans are not surprised by.

November saw Keoghan’s brother Comment on fan artThe iconic villain is depicted as an actor. In a Facebook post deletedHe wrote: “So it’s finally out My Brother playing the JOKER in the new Batman.”

The film shows a future Riddler-Joker team up





What if the Riddler & Joker could work together in the near future?



DC Comics







The scene between Dano’s Riddler and Keoghan’s character hints at a possible collaboration between the two classic Batman villains in a future sequel.

Riddler asks Keoghan his identity when he reveals his character. “Well, riddle me this. The less of them you have, the more one is worth.”

He offers the Riddler the one thing he’s been searching for — friendship.

Ed could be a lot more friendly in friendships. However, we discovered that the Riddler’s version is lonely, impressionable, desperate for connection. The scene ends with him looking happy.

Their combination can be deadly if they get together. The two strong personalities often clash and they can’t see eye-to-eye long enough to work together.

They were both the focal point of 2017’s “The War of Jokes and Riddles” eight-part series by Tom King and Mikel Janín.





Batman Volume 3 issue No. 32 cover 32, published in 2017.



DC Comics







The story is about a younger Batman who begins his crime-fighting pursuits a little more than a year ago. It is a fitting fit with Reeves’ universe, down to a darker Riddler. Instead of collaborating to defeat the Bat, they end up fighting each other.

It wouldn’t surprise us if the Joker uses Nashton’s intelligence to get him out of Arkham Asylum. This will allow him to shine in Gotham. It would be much more fun to watch the two of them cause havoc together than trying to destroy each other.

Robert Pattinson, Reeves, and Robert Pattinson suggested a different way to make the Joker part of a sequel

During the film’s Q&A back in February, Pattinson and Reeves both discussed how they’d move their story forward beyond “The Batman.”

Both spoke about their love. 1988 was a popular year “Death in the Family”Comic storyJim Starlin, Jim Aparo. In which Jason Todd (the second Robin), is brutally killed by the Joker.

“People are so scared of it, but it’s kind of exciting,”Pattinson spoke of the story. “I think it would be a really fun addition.”





The cover of “A Death in the Family.”



DC Comics







Pattinson agreed with Reeves. He added: “I also like ‘Death in the Family.’ And I think the idea of being able to approach some of those stories and think, ‘How can we do this in a way that feels fresh and ground it in a way like, ‘Look at the scary thing’ and see if there’s a way to do it.”

“The question is, will we be too scared? But I think we should try,”Reeves said that he would explore a darker story on the screen.

Reeves told the U.K. red-carpet premiere that he had already begun to discuss a sequel, although he didn’t elaborate on what it might entail.

“We already tell other stories in the



Streaming



space. We’re doing stuff on



HBO Max



. Colin will be doing a Penguin show. [Farrell]Reeves stated that he is working on a new project called “Reeves”. Interview that circulated online. “We are talking about another movie. But, for now, we will just release it in the world. This is something I will try to enjoy.”

Could the Joker be a part of it? Perhaps. You don’t just tease Keoghan and then shy away from it.

You can read our review of “Here’s “The Batman”.