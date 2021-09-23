Barry Fine, Tory Lanez’s accuser, is who?

A MAN has claimed he sustained serious injuries that have left him disfigured after a hit-and-run involving Tory Lanez.

Barry Fine, the man known as Barry Fine has filed suit against the rapper and AIG insurance company.

Who is Tory Lanez accuser Barry Fine?

Fine claims that on January, 23, 2021, while he was driving his Porsche, an unknown driver operating a 2016 Range Rover allegedly owned by Tory caused a “chain reaction rear-end collision.”

According to the lawsuit, the driver of the Range Rover “fled the scene” Radar Online reported.

Fine claims that he sustained serious injuries in the accident as well as property damage. Fine blames the rapper who gave permission for the unknown driver to drive the car.

Fine claimed he has been disfigured by the crash and is seeking $30,000 in damages.

Tory has yet to reply to the lawsuit.

When will Tory Lanez appear in court?

The 29-year old rapper will appear in court on September 23rd 2021 to discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting back in 2020.

Megan has accused Tory of shooting her feet during an argument in the Hollywood Hills on July 12 2020, according to a release.

The rapper currently faces two felony charges – assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Back in November, he pleaded not guilty through his attorney.

He was ordered by a judge to keep his distance from Megan but he may have violated the restraining order by joining a surprise set with DaBaby at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where Megan performed.

He faces up to 22 years in prison if found guilty.

What is the verdict in Tory Lanez case?

The Canadian rapper tweeted “It’s been real” before deleting his social media history on all accounts.

Megan was supported by many social media users, who took to Twitter and commented on the matter.

One said: “Tory Lanez knew Megan was gonna be in the vicinity when he showed up for Da Baby’s show he intentionally violated the restraining order so of course he is going to jail.”

Another one commented: “Tory Lanez is apparently going to jail as we speak right now and I’ve never been happier.

“If that’s the case for today of course. He wanted to play these stupid games after what he did to Megan and now look what it turned into. He did this to himself.”

