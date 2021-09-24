Barcelona star Sergio Busquets receives late yellow card for genius bit of s***housery

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets produced a genius piece of s***housery to prevent a last-minute goal which would have seen his side lose their La Liga match against Cadiz.

Cadiz had already started to attack the Barcelona wing in the 96th minutes. However, neither team was able to score.

After Lionel Messi’s departure from the club, Busquets was elected club captain and ran up to the ball, kicking it at the Cadiz winger.

Carlos del Cerro Grande, the referee, was forced to stop the attack after the exact pass hit the opposing player.









The resulting cross was turned home by the attacker but play had already been stopped so Busquets could be given a yellow card for his actions.

He was almost hit with instant karma when Cadiz was close to scoring with the free kick which was awarded. However, his side managed to escape with a point.

Ronald Koeman, the manager of Busquets, protested against his decision to book him. He was then given a straight red card.

What’s your favourite bit of s***housery from years past? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder email newsletter and get all the latest football news! You will never miss any of the most important news, from the latest transfer news to the agenda setting stories. How do I sign up? It takes only seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. That’s all. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

Frenkie de Jong was also sent off in the second half, and Barca’s winless streak was extended to three.

After a disappointing start to the season, which saw his team sit seventh in the table with five games played, serious pressure is building on the former Southampton manager and Everton boss.

They have already picked up nine points in those fixtures, and are now seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. Despite having played one more match than their El Clasico opponents.









They suffered a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League before only managing a 1-1 draw with Granada in their previous two fixtures.

Since his appointment to this role, the Dutchman is now in serious danger of losing it.

If they lose, Koeman will be fired if the Catalan giants take on Levante at Nou Camp.