Barbie’s Margot Robbie Recalls Being ‘Mortified’Viral Set Photos

Unless you’ve been off the Internet for the last several months, chances are you know about the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie . Specific plot details on Greta Gerwig’s new movie are being kept close to the vest, but prospective viewers have already gotten plenty of looks at the movie by way of set photos. These photos, which included Robbie and Ken actor Ryan Gosling wearing brightly colored clothes, quickly went viral. Robbie was not pleased with the photos. “mortified”The situation.

The BarbieSet photos generated a flurry of memes among social media users. Each one was arguably more clever than the next. It’s easy to overlook the feelings of those involved in the production when there is so much hype. Margot Robbie spoke out about the photos while promoting her new film. AmsterdamOn Jimmy Fallon stars on The Tonight Show . She revealed that while her and Ryan Gosling’s characters seem to be having the time of their lives, she was personally experiencing a very different kind of feeling:

It’s hard to express how shocked we were. We appear to be having fun, laughing, and yet we are dying inside. It was the most embarrassing moment in my entire life. So embarrassed.

It is quite scary, if you think about it. Actors have no problem performing in front of people. It can be nerve-wracking to imagine yourself in brightly colored rollerblading gear while filming on location for a movie. The interview was conducted by the Wolf of Wall StreetAn alum gave a little more insight into how it was during the film shoot.

I knew there were exteriors in LA that I wanted to shoot. Once you’re doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people there who are gonna take notice because of the fluro — we stand out a little in those outfits. It was obvious that there would be some attention, and perhaps some photos, but it wasn’t like that. It was insane. It was as if hundreds of people were watching.

Talk about the pain you go through for your art. I suppose, if there’s any consolation, fans are more than here for Margot Robbie living it up in a pink (and I mean very pink) world. Some of the most visceral scenes have been captured. responses to Ryan Gosling’s chiseled Ken In the movie, he also has platinum blonde hair. It’s certainly a look and one that many will likely be eager to see up on the big screen.

This summer, it was earlier. Ryan Gosling spoke out about “break[ing] the Internet” His abs. He joked that the web had been “trying to break [him] for years,”He had done so. “no other choice”to do the same for you. One particular person who’s been enjoying his new look is his partner and mother of his kids, Eva Mendes. Amid rare critiques of Gosling’s Ken Mendes asked that people keep in mind that her man isn’t a fake person. A separate note: Mendes also requested underwear In the Warner Bros. official photo, Gosling was wearing the same outfit. So yeah, it’s safe to say that she’s a fan.

It’s that kind of passionate fan love that Margot Robbie can certainly draw from ahead of Barbie’s release. It’s going to be a while before any of us actually get to see what Greta Gerwig has in store but, given her track record, it’s sure to be worth the wait. While you wait to see more (official) sneak peeks, show your support to the cast.