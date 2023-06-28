Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is a blend of fiction and reality

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse is a blend of fiction and reality

Prepare to be let down if you imagined a Barbie party in the Florida sun after viewing Ken’s Malibu DreamHouse. On the website, visitors are given a laundry list of restrictions, starting with an absolute limit of two guests. The rules also state that there is a strict “no-parties” policy. On site security will patrol the property and guests are under camera surveillance 24 hours a day. Guests can still access the common spaces, but all bedrooms except one are not accessible. Couples who treat DreamHouse as a museum rather than vacation rental, will have some of the best Instagram photos ever.

Even with these restrictions, the DreamHouse has a lot of things to offer. The DreamHouse will offer guests access to Ken’s clothing, a disco dancefloor outside, Ken’s guitar, a huge infinity pool and catered food. Also, guests will be able to keep a pair Impala roller skates that Ryan Gosling wore as Ken on the forthcoming “Barbie,” and a surfboard themed after Ken. Stays are also free. Although it is unclear how lucky guests will selected, the fine-print states that DreamHouse stays are not contests. This may be the last chance you’ll have to experience pink colors, given that “Barbie”, a movie based on a book by Barbara Walters, caused a worldwide shortage of paint.

It is interesting to note that this home belongs privately, as the Airbnb listing indicates the owner has paid Mattel for rights to Barbie and Ken.

Latest News

Previous article
Former NFL player Ryan Mallett dead at age 35 after apparent drowning

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder