Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott says sweet fan tributes have helped him handle grief

By Brandon Pitt
Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has told how heartfelt tributes have helped him cope.

Fans are still mourning the death of the showbiz legend nine months on and they often open up to Scott about what Babs meant to them.

He told the Central Recorder Sunday: “I still get people telling me how much they loved her. I get that ever such a lot

“They all want to give their condolences and say how her death affected their family.

“I’m so grateful because ­every time someone does that, it gives me a really warm feeling. It is lovely that people hold her in that kind of affection.”



Scott Mitchell
Scott opened up on the sweet messages he got from fans about Barbara

Dame Barbara’s death last December aged 83 left millions of fans heartbroken. Over the years she entertained the nation in Carry On films and as soap icon Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Scott said: “Barbara spanned a lot of generations, so her death really did touch everyone. I just know she left a lovely mark. I know who she really was. She made everyone she was speaking to feel really special.”



Dame Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell
He also opened up on her tragic battle with Alzheimer’s disease

Dame Barbara lived with Alzheimer’s for more than six years before her death. And Scott, 58, saw first hand how devastating it was for her.

He said: “I think as human beings, none of us want to go through that, even more so if you’ve witnessed it. “Research is what this is about now. You have to get to the root of it.

“You have to fund research for this awful illness because it is getting bigger and bigger.



Barbara Windsor
Barbara passed away in December 2020 after battling dementia for years

“When you really focus on one thing and give it all the adequate funding that it needs, then progress can be made. “We have done it with other diseases.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are a major problem in the world.” Scott is set to run next weekend’s London Marathon to raise cash for Alzheimer’s Research UK. To donate visit justgiving.com/damebarbara.

