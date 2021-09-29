Barbara Bush welcomes first child with husband Craig Coyne

Another Bush baby has been added to the presidential family tree.

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, gave birth to a daughter Monday, the Bushes announced Tuesday on Twitter. This is the 39-year-old’s first child with screenwriter husband Craig Coyne.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” The family wrote.

Bush and Coyne named their daughter Cora Georgia Coyne, according to the Bushes’ statement; Bush gave birth in Maine, “not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married (in 2018).”

“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” the statement continued.

Bush and Coyne met over drinks in early 2018, during a book tour Bush was on with her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, according to Today. Hager then invited Coyne to a speaking engagement the sisters had with author Emily Giffin.

“After the talk, Emily insisted we all take a photo together: ‘This way when you two get married, you can look at this picture and remember the night you first met!’” according to an excerpt of Hager’s book “Everything Beautiful in Its Time,” per Today.

Bush and Coyne married soon thereafter in October 2018 at the Bushes’ Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong,” George captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “(Laura) and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family.”

Cora joins three other grandchildren for the former president and first lady, including Hager’s daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Henry, 2.

In August 2019, when Hager gave birth to her youngest child, Hager said Bush was the first visitor to meet her nephew, alongside Hager’s husband Henry. And Bush’s sisterly support wasn’t purely sentimental, Hager said.

“Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos,” Hager wrote of Bush’s hospital visit on Instagram.

Bush, a Yale University graduate, co-founded the public health nonprofit Global Health Corps in 2009, which aims to bolster the development of health equity leaders, according to the nonprofit’s official website.