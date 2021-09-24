Barbara Bach is Ringo’s wife.

RINGO STARR achieved international stardom as the drummer for The Beatles, but less is known about the musician’s life away from music.

Here are the facts about Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr’s spouse.

Who is Ringo Starr’s wife Barbara Bach?

American actress and model Barbara Bach is most well-known for her role in Bond girl Anya Amasova’s 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

Bach was born in New York, August 1947 in Rosedale, Queens.

The now-74-year old was born to a policeman and an Irish homemaker.

Bach graduated from a Jamaican high school in 1964. She was a professional model and has appeared on the covers of several international fashion magazines, including Vogue USA (and ELLE France).

In 1968, Bach made her acting debut in Italy with the TV series L’Odissea.

The Spy Who Loved Me was her crowning achievement. She played Russian Spy Anya Amasova, along with Roger Moore.

When did they get married?

Ringo Starr and Bach first met each other in 1980 when they were working on the set of American comedy film Caveman.

The star couple tied the knot in April 1981 at Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The ceremony was attended also by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Paul McCartney, fellow members of The Beatles.

John Lennon’s assassination in New York, just one year before his wedding, took place outside of his Manhattan apartment.

Bach, who had struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse for seven years, was admitted to a rehabilitation center along with Starr.

Are they having children?

Starr and Bach don’t have any children together. However, they have children from other marriages.

Starr married Maureen Cox (hairdresser) in February 1965 and they had three children together, Zak, Jason, Lee.

Zak, who followed his father’s footsteps by becoming a drummer, has been performing and recording music with the English rock band The Who ever since 1996.

Bach was married to an Italian businessman, with whom she had two kids, Francesca (and Gianni) before they divorced in 1975.