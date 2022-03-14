Barack Obama, former President, tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said that Michelle Obama, ex-First Lady, had tested negative.

He posted the following tweets: “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama spent most of the winter in Hawaii. He recently returned to Washington D.C. and tested positive.

The 60-year-old former president is the second to be infected with COVID-19. Ex-President Donald Trump tested positive to the coronavirus in Oct 2020. He was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center and stayed there for three days.

