Bananas can help with cramps
By Brandon Pitt
Bananas aren’t the only natural way to alleviate cramping. According to Greatist, there are several foods and drinks that can help you loosen up your muscles naturally. High in potassium and magnesium, avocados can prevent cramping due to dehydration. Coconut water contains high levels of potassium, magnesium, and other nutrients, similar to avocados. It is also rich in calcium, sodium and phosphorus which are all excellent sources of electrolytes. Watermelon, sweet potato and salmon are all good options for cramp relief.

These foods are rich in nutrients that act as electrolytes, which is why they have the most benefits. These nutrients, just like bananas can be useful if they are eaten before cramping occurs. They prevent cramps from ever happening. If you suffer from muscle cramps, these foods can be incorporated into your diet. These foods are especially helpful when they are eaten before and during periods.

