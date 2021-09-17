Bam Margera’s Wife Just Made A Shocking Move Regarding Their Son

Bam Margera is currently in a legal custody battle with his wife, Nicole Boyd, over their son, Phoenix Wolf according to TMZ. Boyd wants Margera full custody but Boyd will grant Margera visitation rights provided that a monitor is present. Margera would have the option to choose who the monitor is, however. This is unusual because Boyd hasn’t filed divorce papers to end her eight year marriage to Margera.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Margera, who also has faced numerous other legal battles with co-creator of “Jackass” Johnny Knoxville and the other cast members. The most recent court documents show Margera suing Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks for their “inhumane treatment” by being forced to sign an agreement that Margera claims was “psychological torture.”

As TMZ reported, Margera claims they pressured him into signing a “wellness agreement” while in rehab in 2019 so he can be included in the upcoming “Jackass Forever” film. The agreement reportedly mandated regular drug and alcohol tests due to his previous battles with his addictions. Margera claims that he was forced to take prescription drugs, making him depressed and tired. This also made it difficult for Margera to travel and work. Margera claims that he wasn’t given a fair opportunity to present the agreement to an attorney prior to signing it.

For anyone who is suffering from substance abuse or mental illness, please call the SAMHSA 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (44357).