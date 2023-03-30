Bam Margera is again being held just weeks after his arrest as Jackass star was seen “upset” outside a restaurant

JACKASS actor Bam Margera was booked for drunkenness in a Burbank restaurant, just weeks after being taken in as a domestic abuse victim.

Pro skater, Michael Phelps, got in an argument with a California woman during the California session. His friends begged him to get sobriety.

3 According to police, Bam Margera was taken into custody for public drunkenness. He had an altercation with a woman in a restaurant. Credit: Getty

3 Jackass’ star was at Thai restaurants when a dispute broke out, and officers were called to take him in. /Bam Margera

3 Margera has had numerous run-ins and encounters with cops, as Margera’s friends plead for Margera to “choose sobriety”. Bam Margera

Burbank police reported that officers responded to the call about a disturbance at a Thai restaurant around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Officials said that Margera was arguing loudly with another woman when officers responded to her call. They then separated them.

Video footage shared via social media shows Margera looking visibly distressed outside the restaurant as she chats with police TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Jackass’ estranged husband and son were also present at the restaurant. However, this is still not confirmed.

On Wednesday, he was still at Burbank Jail.

This comes only weeks after he was charged with domestic violence for allegedly punching a woman.

The former Jackass member whose real name is Brandon was taken into police custody after cops received a report of a domestic dispute on Thursday shortly after 5.30am, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The U.S Sun.

According to police, the Escondido woman who claimed her husband had kicked her when they arrived at her home, the dispute allegedly took place.

Bam was arrested and booked on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner, or fellow parent.

At this point, the relationship status between Bam and Bam remains unclear TMZ‘s sources claimed that the alleged victim isn’t Bam’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd, but instead his current girlfriend.

Nikki applied for legal separation with Bam on February 14, as David Glass, her attorney told TMZ that Bam was spending too much time with Nikki’s five-year old son under the influence.

The sheriff’s department said that Bam was released on a $50,000 bail and had a court appearance set for March 9.

Margera continues to draw attention for his antics, as he tattooed Phoenix’s name on his forehead and vows to be a better dad.

These incidents occurred just weeks after TV comedian Steve-O, 48, told Bam that he was preparing for his long-time friend’s death.

The two former Jackass co-stars got into a huge tiff on social media where Steve-O claimed that Bam was off the wagon and on a dangerous downward spiral.

The fight began just moments after Steve-O welcomed Bam and his son on stage during the first leg of his comedy tour.

Bam recently had a near-death experience after he suffered multiple seizures following a Covid diagnosis.

They were still able to bond on stage despite Bam’s firing from Jackass 2020 for failing a drug screening.

But, Bam posted a long Instagram post in which he called Steve O a “poser.”

The friend, in a comment now deleted, accused him of “getting loaded” following the show.

He wrote, “You claim you want to be in a relationship and with your son but your actions will guarantee that the exact opposite happens.” TMZ.

Steve-O said that he had “braced himself” for Bam’s passing and that it was a difficult thing to do.

The friend who was heartbroken wrote, “You are dying brother. It sucks it that I can do nothing to save you.”

Steve-O reportedly said that he’d be there to support his former co-star if he ever reaches sobriety.