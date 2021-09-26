Balenciaga flogging £95 pants and £195 boxers which are dry-clean only

Balenciaga flogging £95 pants and £195 boxers which are dry-clean only
By Tom O'Brien
A FASHION firm is knocking out £95-a-time pants and £195 boxers which are dry-clean only.

The undies from Spanish firm Balenciaga are too precious for normal washing machines.

Potential buyers are also warned: “This product cannot be returned for hygiene reasons.”

Another high-end fashion firm is knocking out socks at a staggering £660 a pair.

Miu Miu has a pair of red woollen jobs with a few sequins sewn on for the eye-popping price.

There is also a brown checked alternative costing a tenner less. Buyers are told: “These socks are characterized by the sophisticated jacquard knit.

“They have a refined sequin embellishment.”

Balenciaga accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over $1.2k sweatpants with boxers peaking over the waistband

