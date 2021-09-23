Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has a MULLET as he transforms into Billy Ray Cyrus for series launch

BAKE Off’s Paul Hollywood transformed into country music star Billy Ray Cyrus for the show’s big return last night.

As he played a guitar and danced to Billy’s hit song Achy Breaky Heart, the 55-year-old host opted for a long, dark brown mullet.

9 Paul Hollywood channelled Billy Ray Cyrus last night Credit: C4

9 Paul rocked out with guitar in hand Credit: C4

9 His fellow stars were also given the Billy Ray Cyrus treatment Credit: C4

9 Country heartthrob Billy Ray Cyrus Credit: YouTube

Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas and Prue Leith also donned tasselled jackets and early 90s hairstyles for the rendition, which changed the lyrics to “flaky pastry tart”.

The episode’s first episode was marred by the collapse of Amanda and Chigs’ show-stopper cakes.

The series’ first episode was dramatic as two cakes crashed to the ground.

Sales manager Chigs, 40, saw his creation crumble after being tasked to make an “anti-gravity illusion cake”.

Matt Lucas helped carry Chigs’ teapot over to the judges, as he warned: “It’s going to break, it’s going to break…”

Seconds after putting it down on the table and letting go, the cake split and toppled over.

During the testing by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, Amanda, a 56-year-old Met Police detective, Amanda’s cake remained upright.

However, Amanda’s cake fell to the ground as she returned to her bench to bake.

Jurgen was crowned star baker while Tom was kicked out of the contest in the first week.

9 Paul Hollywood is the show’s silver fox Credit: PA:Press Association

9 Amanda’s cake collapsed in an opening episode blunder Credit: C4

9 Chigs didn’t manage to keep his cake upright wither Credit: C4

9 The tumble was caught on camera Credit: C4

9 it went flying in front of the judges Credit: C4