Bake Off's Paul Hollywood has a MULLET as he transforms into Billy Ray Cyrus for series launch
By Brandon Pitt
BAKE Off’s Paul Hollywood transformed into country music star Billy Ray Cyrus for the show’s big return last night.

As he played a guitar and danced to Billy’s hit song Achy Breaky Heart, the 55-year-old host opted for a long, dark brown mullet.

Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas and Prue Leith also donned tasselled jackets and early 90s hairstyles for the rendition, which changed the lyrics to “flaky pastry tart”.

The episode’s first episode was marred by the collapse of Amanda and Chigs’ show-stopper cakes.

The series’ first episode was dramatic as two cakes crashed to the ground.

Sales manager Chigs, 40, saw his creation crumble after being tasked to make an “anti-gravity illusion cake”.

Matt Lucas helped carry Chigs’ teapot over to the judges, as he warned: “It’s going to break, it’s going to break…”

Seconds after putting it down on the table and letting go, the cake split and toppled over.

During the testing by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, Amanda, a 56-year-old Met Police detective, Amanda’s cake remained upright.

However, Amanda’s cake fell to the ground as she returned to her bench to bake.

Jurgen was crowned star baker while Tom was kicked out of the contest in the first week.

The Great British Bake Off returns for 2021

