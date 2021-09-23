Bake Off stars look totally different years after the show

BAKE Off looks the same year after year – the tent never changes and, despite his pastry-heavy diet, Paul Hollywood appears to barely age.

Many contestants look very different from when they competed for the Star Baker apron.

As the show returns to our screens, we find the former stars of the Channel 4 (and, formerly, BBC) hit and see what they are up to now…

Ruby Bhogal

Ruby became a huge hit on Bake Off in 2018, managing to to make it to the final alongside Rahul Mandal and Kim-Joy Hewlett, but didn’t clinch that all-important, erm, cake stand.

Today, she is a part of the media and fronts cookery segments on Channel 4’s Steph’s packed lunch.

This is just a small selection of her amazing, jet-setting adventures that you can view on her envy-inducing Instagram.

John Whaite

Are these two even the same person? The Justin Bieber-esque hairstyle that was featured on the winner of 2016 Bake Off is gone.

The new winner of 2016 Bake Off has a muscular physique, bulging thigh muscles and – thanks in large part to his appearance on Strictly this year – a tanned look that would make any Oompa Loompa jealous.

John has amassed an estimated fortune of £600,000 since Bake Off and probably eats a lot fewer cakes due to his commitments to body-building and lean eating.

Julia Chernogorova

Siberian-born Bake Off super-fan Julia looked like she might make it all the way to the final in 2017.

But, her hopes were thwarted by a difficult pastry week. She is now a well-known travel YouTuber.

She travels the world together with Matt, and uploads her videos online. She did not bring cakes.

Cathryn Dresser

Young mum Cat appeared on Bake Off when she was 27 on only the show’s third ever series back in 2012.

After being out in week eight, Cat went on Bake Off and won the series. Today, she still has time to bake cakes.

Candice Brown

Candice Brown became a hit with viewers when she hurled her disastrous bake through the tent’s window in a spot of high drama back in 2016.

After separating from her husband for two years, she bounced back and won the series.

Candice, 36, now owns The Green Man country pub and her cookery books remain in high demand.

Ugne Bubnaityte

Lithuanian Ugne was a bodybuilder when she appeared on Bake Off in 2015 – but she seems to have taken her talent to new heights.

After her dairy-free icecream roll was called a mess, she was expelled from the tent.

However, she won in competitive bodybuilding. She is seen here with a gold medal and a trophy.

Ruby Tandoh

One of the many (well, two and counting) Rubys to find fame on Bake Off, Ruby Tandoh appeared in the 2013 series.

The 29-year old kept her baking going and is now a huge success story, having published several cook books.

In 2018, she was married to Leah Pritchard from Sheffield. Bet you were impressed by the quality of the cake.

Amelia Lebruin

Appearing in 2019, Amelia was a fan favourite but got eliminated in bread week after baking up some “terrible” burger baps.

She resumed her fashion design job and made sportswear. She also posts about her life in London.

She has continued her love for baking and posted her creations, including a tray with Chanel logo biscuits. Yes, please!

Sophie Faldo

Former Amy officer Sophie Faldo – golfer Nick’s third cousin – won Bake Off in 2017.

She’s stayed in the cake-making game and makes seriously impressive creations for weddings and flash events’ dessert tables through her own “couture” cake company.

She will always be remembered as Prue Leith’s epic clanger, where she revealed that she had won the contest before it aired in India. Dough!

