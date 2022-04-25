BAFTA Craft Winners Revealed – Global Briefs

‘Landscapers’ & ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Win BAFTA Craft Trios

Olivia Colman’s Landscapers and hit Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts won three BAFTA TV Craft Awards apiece at last night’s ceremony. The pair of shows took the most awards, ahead of heavy favorite It’s a Sin, which won two, alongside The Witcher. Colman’s Landscapers won Original Music, Photography & Lighting: Fiction and Production Design, while We Are Lady Parts took home Writer: Comedy for creator Nida Manzoor, along with Costume Design and Aisha Bywaters won for Scripted Casting. The event took place in London last night, with the main BAFTA TV Awards set to take place in two weeks

HBO Max Pre-Buys ‘Sherlock’ Producer Hartswood Films’ BBC Drama ‘Wolf’ For EMEA

HBO Max has taken pre-bought upcoming BBC drama Wolf for EMEA. The six-part series, which comes from Sherlock and Dracula producer Hartswood Films and France’s APC Studios, will be available on the streamer in Iberia, the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe and has also gone to the ABC in Australia. Wolf is based on Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels and was commissioned for BBC1, BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos) plays Caffery, a detective inspector obsessed with the neighbor he believes murder his ten-year-old brother in the 1990s. Distributor APC struck the deals.

ITV Studios Hires Former EOne Exec Charlotte Van Weede

Love Island distributor ITV Studios Global Entertainment has hired former Global Road Entertainment and eOne Charlotte van Weede as Sales Director. This puts her in charge of the day-today running of format sales division, reporting into Managing Director for ITVS Global Entertainment Arjan Pomper. The experienced van Weede was most recently running her own media consultancy, as part of which she headed up film distribution for financier Anton Corp. Prior to that, she was President, International Film Sales for Global Road. She also held an SVP role at eOne and was Head of Sales for Protagonist Pictures.