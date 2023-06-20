Baekhyun sent a heartwarming message in the form of a Bubble to all EXO members after his return to SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin have returned to SM Entertainment after resolving legal disputes. While many fans were worried earlier that the members’ exit from SM could cause EXO’s disband in the future, now the members have addressed fans assuring they will stay true to EXO-Ls.

Earlier on June 1, EXO‘s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s legal representative Lee Jae Hak of the law firm LIN revealed that the K-pop stars would not be renewing their contract based on their legal clash with the home label, SM Entertainment.

The incident took an even more shocking turn as SM claimed that external interventions have led to the dispute which EXO’s CBX group refuted via a statement.

Baekhyun’s Bubble sends a heart-warming message to the EXO-Ls

EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin have decided to continue with SM Entertainment and will return to all regular activities for EXO and more. After days of speculation, EXO’s genius singer Baekhyun took to the fan platform Bubble to send an emotional message to fans.

The 31-year-old Bambi crooner wrote: “Thank you for believing in me. I’m sorry for making you dizzy and feel hard. I’m still Baekhyun (that you know).”

EXOs praise Baekhyun’s courage, Chen and Xiumin

EXO-Ls can’t stop praising the courage of Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin in standing up for themselves and going the. extra mile to get a fair contract in an industry where often reports allege how big labels make rookie artists sign ‘unfair’ deals.

Gushing on the bold step of Baekhyun and others, a fan wrote on Twitter: “Calling what transpired between CBX and SM a “misunderstanding” undermines the great amount of courage that Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin showed standing up against a large corporation. It’s NOT just a simple misunderstanding!”

Another added to the discourse sharing: “CBX honestly still won in the end because even though they didn’t terminate their contracts they got their demands met and the contract revision they have been asking for for the last few years and I think that’s what’s important.”

EXO to return as OT8

In 2023, the fans will get a studio OT8 release after years of waiting. EXO’s Exist will release on July 10 worldwide.

EXO’s emotional ballad Let Me in, released on 12th June, surprised their fans.

