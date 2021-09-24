Bad Bunny takes home artist of the year

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Bad Bunny is the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies.

Among the awards received Thursday by the urban music superstar were Hot Latin Song of the Year for “Dákiti” and album of the year for “YHLQMDLG.”

“Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award.”

It was a big night for Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), who also stepped out on the red carpet with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri for their red carpet debut.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, that was attended by Latin superstars Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha and more.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards also recognized Paquita la del Barrio for her indelible 50-year career by awarding her the lifetime achievement award.

Billboard said Paquita, a ranchera and bolero music singer, has had an “enduring and exceptional career, encompassing artistic and personal contributions that have had a major impact on Latin music worldwide.”

To date, Paquita has recorded more than 30 albums, and is currently working on an LP to celebrate her 50-year anniversary in the business.

“I feel very satisfied in that the work I’ve done is well-received and enjoyed by the public,” Paquita spoke Spanish in an interview with USA TODAY. “I’m very thankful (to Billboard) for thinking of me.”

Past recipients of the Billboard lifetime achievement award include Jorge Pinos, Armando Manzanero, Conjunto Primavera, Santana, Miguel Bosé, José José, Andrea Bocelli, Marco Antonio Solis, Ricardo Arjona and Maná.

Thursday night also saw singers Ana Bárbara, Yuri and Guadalupe Pineda join forces onstage to pay tribute to the late Juan Gabriel. The tribute comes five years after “El Divo” died on August 28, 2016.

The Black Eyed Peas won Latin Pop Song of the Year for “Mamacita,” while Karol G, Maluma and The Weeknd each won two awards apiece.

Performers included Rosalía, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Maná.

