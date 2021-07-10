Star Wars: The Bad Batch Full Episodes Watch Online For Free Now | Disney+ Hotstar

Star Wars fandom shall be elated as Bad Batch, which is a spin-off as well as the sequel to the series Star Wars: The Clone wars delves deeper into the dastardly cast of characters. Bad batch bleeds excellence as it uses a loose end from the clone wars and builds a brand new story about the predicament of clones after the end of the war and it instantly resonates.

Bad Batch had premiered on May 4, 2021, with 16 episodes on Disney+, so if you are craving for it to see badly but want to watch it for free, then follow the steps.

How to Watch The Bad Batch- Season 1 for free on Disney+Hotstar?

Bad Batch Season 1 is available to watch on Disney+Hotstar but it requires you to buy the subscription. But if you want to watch it for free then you can get a free trial account for 30 days. Follow these steps to get your free Disney+Hotstar Account:

Visit the Hotstar website.

Look for the free one-month trial option. Note – To signup for free trial users will need a Jio or other eligible sim card.

Signup and fill in the details to continue.

Following the above-mentioned processes, you can enjoy “Bad Batch” Season 1 for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

Circulating pirated copies are illegal and if you come across any of the “Bad Batch” copies, Kindly report them to the Piracy Cell. Websites like Popcorn Flix, LookMovie, YTS, YIFY, Movierulz, Worldfree4u, Filmiwap, 9xmovie, etc are illegal and kindly do not promote them.

