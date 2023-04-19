Backstroke is available to stream for free

HITC explains where you can watch Backstroke online for free.

It’s been a huge year for horror fans and the genre continues to thrive by delivering audiences a wide range of movies and series.

Recent films such as Scream 6 and Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey, have attracted a lot of attention. Missing, Knock At The Cabin and other lesser-known but still satisfying movies include.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not always about seeking out new titles. Sometimes, it’s just as worthwhile to check out older films that are being discussed years after their release.

Some people recently revisited an old short called Backstroke. So, here’s where to watch the Backstroke movie on streaming for free online.

Backstroke streaming movie: Where can I watch it?

The Alter channel on YouTube offers a wide range of innovative and compelling horror shorts, including Backstroke.

Taking that into consideration, it’s certainly worth checking out more shorts after Backstroke.

Robbie Barclay directed the 10-minute short film Backstroke. It is about two teenagers who are running away and steal a vehicle with the intention of driving down to Florida.

Then, a stranger appears to stop them in their tracks and change the odds.

Short film Backstroke cast

Below you can see the Backstroke cast and their roles.

Robbie has written and directed several short films, such as Dwelling Dope City Get Down.

‘Robbie’s work blends genres’

Robbie’s official website includes a brief bio and some key facts about his life and work.

“Robbie is a writer and director hailing from rural Pennsylvania. His commercials and short films have been selected by Vimeo Staff Picks, and featured in Short of the Week and No Film School. Robbie’s work blends genres and captures complex and universal emotions in the lives of ordinary people.”

YouTube is now streaming Backstroke.