Back-to-School Shopping With Alana Thompson of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Fame

Alana Thompson, formerly known as Honey Boo Boo, is going back-to-school shopping with Inside Edition. Now 16 years old, she’s a junior in high school and is shopping at her favorite store, rue21.

Her first pick was a pink t-shirt and trendy jeans. Another hit outfit was a plaid overall dress.

When she was done shopping, Alana and sister Pumpkin posed for photos with fans. But when she sat down with Inside Edition, she revealed it hasn’t been all smiles in recent years.

“[Being 16] is very different from what I thought it was going to be. I thought sweet 16 would be the sweet life. Very much not,” Alana said.

Alana was forced to grow up quickly after Mama June’s well-documented addiction to crack cocaine. She now lives with her 21-year-old sister, who’s her legal guardian. Mama June says she has been sober for more than 14 months.

Alana recently appeared in a glamorous photoshoot and interview with Teen Vogue.

When Inside Edition asked about her friends, Alana’s answer was pretty surprising.

“I actually don’t even have any friends, honestly,” she said. “Honestly I don’t have friends, because I feel like people nowadays just want to be friends with me because of who I am.”

And who she is, is also changing. The one-time pageant queen has big dreams — she wants to be a neonatal nurse.