Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell
By Brandon Pitt
In
From bad Bachelor breakup to friendly exes!

It looks like former Bachelor Nation couple Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell have officially put the past behind them and moved on from their very public split in 2014. The duo, who met on season 18 of The Bachelor and walked away together with an engagement, recently surprised fans with a sweet reunion.

Seven years after calling it quits, the exes appeared to be on much better terms after they hung out together in Kansas City, Mo. Juan Pablo shared a photo on Instagram of Nikki and himself smiling as they ate ice cream.

“GREAT 7 years of CATCHING up @nikki_ferrell,” the former Bachelor lead captioned his post.

The ex-soccer player’s followers couldn’t believe their eyes, with one user commenting, “OG bachelor fans are quakingggggggg.”

“This makes me happy! I loved them as a couple! Good to see they are friends!” another person wrote, with someone else adding, “well, that’s lovely and unexpected. have a great time catching up!”

