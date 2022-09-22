‘Bachelorette Season 19: Rachel & Gabby’s Dramatic Finale

You all know what they say. This This is the dramaticst ending in “Bachelor” history? It’s possible that this was it.

“The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and for Gabby, it was Erich Schwer. Both women hoped for proposals, and they received them. Their fairytale endings weren’t to be, however. Off-camera scandals followed.

Gabby and Erich survived their storm. Erich texted one of his exes. He came forward on social networking. They are happily still engaged. The same cannot be said for Rachel and Tino, who admitted to cheating on her after the season had wrapped production — of course, cameras followed the couple as they had one of the franchise’s most hard-to-watch conversations of all time. They are now divorced.

Rachel and Tino came face-to-face on Tuesday’s live finale, sitting on a couch opposite host Jesse Palmer, who was tasked with moderating their incredibly tense conversation that certainly did not result in peaceful closure for the former fiancés, who were engaged for all but a handful of weeks.

But the awkward moment that had all of Bachelor Nation talking was when producers brought out one of Rachel’s former suitors from the show, Aven Jones, most likely hoping to give Rachel a happy moment, after she endured so much heartache on her own season. Well, things didn’t quite go as planned when Tino was stuck onstage, hopelessly standing around witnessing Rachel’s reunion with Aven, whom he had become friendly with as fellow contestants on the show. Social media lit up with many saying that although Tino was in the wrong for cheating, he shouldn’t have been humiliated on national TV. (Even Palmer looked stunned. Live TV!

“Unfortunately, that was not Aven’s choice. And he did express concern of not ever wanting to do that, the second we stepped off stage,” Recchia told VarietyWindey and he spoke together the day following the live finale. “He still does respect Tino as a person and no one ever wants to be put in a position where they are humiliated or they feel like that on stage. And that was not his intention, my intention, or anyone’s… I don’t know because I didn’t even know what was happening. It really just all happened very quickly.”

Here, Rachel speaks more about the fallout with Tino — plus whether she’s a contestant on “Bachelor In Paradise.” And Gabby addresses her own controversies with Erich and what’s in store for the happy couple.

Was it strange to sit down with Tino and watch your proposal and fight at the end and then watch the final?

Rachel: Obviously, the whole thing is just extremely difficult… I lived it, but it’s one thing to watch it back… I hadn’t seen him since that day where we did end our engagement, so I knew it was going to be a difficult conversation. Just at the end, I hoped we could find some closure and move forward.

Do you feel like there is any kind of closure?

Rachel: Sometimes having no closure may be enough. I have to accept that I won’t ever know all the answers. I’m not perfect either. There will always be his side and mine. Therefore, I believe we have to continue moving forward and just wish him the very best.

You alluded to some things that were said between the two of you that didn’t make it to air. Do you feel comfortable talking about any of the things you’re referring to?

Rachel: I believe that when something is removed from a show it is because of a reason. There are so many things that are for television and for the viewers who have been watching our story to see, and there are things that you share and go through something with a partner when you’re engaged to them — and it is something that is extremely, extremely, deeply personal. He brought it up even though it was removed. I believe there are only a few things that will remain between us.

You mention editing TV shows. How did you feel about the way you were presented throughout the season?

Rachel: Those are my real human moments, even if I was crying and acting crazy. Of course, it’s horrible to watch back and I’m like, “Oh my gosh, I should have never done this,” but I’m learning lessons watching it back. And ultimately, some things are embarrassing and you don’t like to see it, but it’s reality and it’s our life, and Gabby and I have always stayed completely true to who we are… I did make mistakes. I was at times not acting how I would’ve liked to, but I did learn so much from watching myself back.

Aven was at the finale. Did you both have been talking since last week’s finale, when you were face-toface?

Rachel: Well, we did have an opportunity to talk and it was so incredible to see him… Aven’s always been my support system throughout this journey. It was so wonderful to see his face after suffering through something really hard. [brought]All that feeling of safety is back. It was amazing to actually see him, and it was so nice to be able talk to each other without using microphones.

What’s the situation with Aven and you? Do you desire to have a relationship?

Rachel: I’m so happy to have seen him, and who knows that the future is going to hold. I’m definitely open to it and just seeing where it goes organically without any pressure.

A lot of viewers thought that it was harsh to keep Tino off stage when Aven came on. What do YOU think about this?

Rachel: Unfortunately, that was not Aven’s choice. He expressed concern about not wanting to do this again once we had left the stage. Tino still respects him as a person. And no one ever wants be in that position. That was not his intention, my intention, or anyone’s… I didn’t even know what was happening. It happened quite quickly, and Aven didn’t choose to do this. He wouldn’t want to be in that situation.

Rachel, your name was mentioned in the promotion “Bachelor in Paradise.”Which role do you play on the show as? Is it a contestant? Or are you simply there to say hello at the beach?

Rachel: They’re going to tune in and find out… I definitely make an appearance on the beach. We’ll see what happens. Everyone will just have to wait and see, but it’s definitely crazy down there.

Gabby, congratulations on your engagement. What’s life like after the show for the couple?

Gabby: We’re just excited to finally be released and do the little things together — go to dinner, go grocery shop, go to the beach — just the mundane things that’s always more fun with a partner by your side. Luckily, we’re both in the same city, so there’s not too much coordinating. We’re just excited to start this new chapter and really build the life together.

And now he’ll be able to come to “Dancing With the Stars”Cheer you on.

Gabby: He was so upset, he missed his first one. Now, hopefully he won’t miss another one.

Rachel was there to watch the premiere “DWTS,” so you’re good.

Rachel:I was just saying, “Screaming like a wild animal!” I’m like, “She’s never going to invite me back again.”

Gabby: Yes. Yes. That is what I need.

Rachel:Vote Gabby

Gabby, although your journey ended in a very beautiful manner, there was still controversy as we saw last night. The two of you fully addressed the text messages to Erich’s ex that surfaced, but I did see there was a text that was sent after you two were together. What are your feelings on that particular message, please?

Gabby:Although I can speak from his perspective, it would ultimately have to come from him. Obviously I had concerns, the same as everybody else — why would you reach back out to her after you’re in a committed relationship? You’re sending them the wrong message. We all know that boys are stupid. I believe it was his. “Hail Mary”I tried to get her to stop sending the texts and just end the relationship. But she was past that, rightfully so — he didn’t treat her the best before. I think his intentions were just to save his own ass, and it just didn’t work out like that.

It’s great that you think boys are stupid. Can’t argue with that! Rachel cannot disagree with that.

Rachel: No, I absolutely can’t.

Gabby: And Erich can’t either. He knows he’s dumb.

The blackface controversy regarding Erich’s high school yearbook photo was not addressed on the finale, so a lot of viewers were wondering why it wasn’t brought up. How did you find out about this? What were the conversations between you?

Gabby: I found out with the rest of the world and it was an immediate punch in the gut — really, truly devastating. So, it was hard for both of us to kind of weigh our values and where we’re at and how this came about. There’s no excuse. He apologized, but ultimately there’s really no excuse for this behavior. I think we’re just really reflecting on ourselves, learning about where these biases come from [and]What they do to others, how to change them, and how you can grow.

Now, during the season, a point of conflict for both of you was that you weren’t sure if the men were ready for an engagement. It is clear that the show’s goal is to get engaged. However, it is quite a bizarre situation. Are you open to the idea of changing the format, and perhaps putting less emphasis upon a proposal?

Rachel: A lot of the viewers think me and Gabby just wanted a ring and we just wanted to be engaged , but that’s not what we wanted. We wanted commitment. We came into this show completely ready for that step in our life… I was so open with the men that this is the goal that I wanted and I wanted someone to stand there with me at the end and be my life partner. It really didn’t have to do with a ring. It has to do with someone who was agreeing to go through their life with you and that’s what a proposal really stands for ultimately. We wanted commitment.

Gabby: I understand the hesitation, but the show’s expectations are pretty known before you go on.

Rachel: I don’t think anyone wants to invest three months of their life watching a journey for someone to have a long distance boyfriend or girlfriend. It’s the show’s point that makes it so fascinating. It’s the whole premise of the show, truly.

This was the first season to feature two leads. Are you a fan of a season featuring two Bachelors?

Gabby: For it to succeed, they would have to be good friends. Or it could be very messy.

Many people want grandpa the best. “The Bachelor.”

Gabby:There is no way.

Why not?

Gabby: Oh my gosh, he’s so stubborn. You guys spend more than five minutes with him and you’ll know. Although I love him dearly, he is very independent. Even those who work hard. “Bachelor”That is what I could tell you.

You’re really crushing a lot of people’s dreams. They want to see grandpa on this show.

Gabby: I’m sorry to bust your bubble. He’s not interested in dating. He’s too busy with bowling and bridge.

This is a fair answer. What do YOU think about Zach? “The Bachelor?”

Rachel: Zach was the first man I ever dated. I think he’s such an incredible guy and I’m really looking forward to watching his journey unfold. And we’re really excited to not be a part of a season for once [and]It is worth watching.

Gabby:We are able to take a rest. It’s the first time in a full year.

You’re like, “Goodbye and good luck!”

Gabby: Enjoy. Please let us know what happens! We’ll see you from the other side!

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.