Bachelor in Paradise Star Brendan Morais issues a statement following the BIP Hate!

It’s been a crazy week for Brendan Morais. Moving on to Bachelor in Paradise Brendan Morais was not happy with this. Pieper James and he were caught talking to cameras about their Instagram followers. They also admitted to having a preshow relationship. Both have been hurt by the consequences. Pieper and Brendan have been criticized by fans and alumni. Brendan has lost thousands in 48 hours. Brendan has made a statement.

Brendan Morais issues statement about BIP Drama

Brendan went to Instagram Stories to issue a statement about the fallout he’s been feeling since Monday and Tuesday night’s episodes aired. He also deleted the caption from his pool photo that said, “here for the wrong reasons.”

His statement stated that “After taking time to begin to process the events that unfolded over the past few days, I have realized I was wrong on so many different levels. First of all, I removed my last post from my feed. I posted it before the episode aired and had no idea the magnitude of hurt that I caused.”

Brendan continued, My approach to many things in life is sarcasm.” He admits his post about here for the wrong reasons was insensitive. He added, “Most importantly I apologize to you, Natasha. I hurt you. I am deeply sorry for doing so.”

Brendan said that he knew the extent of the damage already done. He said that he could only move on and admit his mistakes.

He also stated that Pieper and he had misunderstood the other when they entered. Paradise. Brendan stated that anyone who feels the need to express their disapproval of the situation can do so at his expense. He admitted full responsibility and stated that a complete statement and apology would be forthcoming.

Both Pieper and Brendan have had to face the consequences

Brendan is a fan favorite of Bachelor Nation. Brendan has increased his followers from 337k to around 267k within 48 hours. Pieper also lost thousands. Natasha Parker is now at over 100k, and her numbers will continue to grow.

Both Natasha Burnett and Demi Burnett felt disrespected and shared their feelings via social media. In fact, Demi made a TikTok saying how she can’t believe she wanted to take him to the boom, boom boom.

What do you think about Brendan’s statement? Are you sure he is sincere?