Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: The Naughty Way Ivan Hall Reportedly Got A Former Bachelor Contestant Kicked Off Before She Even Appeared
By Tom O'Brien
Spoiler alert: This story discusses rumors about things that haven’t aired on Bachelor in Paradise yet. Consider yourself warned!

Paradise has been mostly quiet for Ivan Hall so far, but that’s about to change in a big way. Last week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 showed Hall being confronted by Aaron Clancy after Hall kissed Chelsea Vaughn, and the teaser for the upcoming episode reveals that argument escalating and drawing in other members of Paradise. That includes Wells Adams approaching Hall about an incident at the hotel when the beachgoers evacuated from Tropical Storm Delores, and it turns out Hall’s actions reportedly led to a former Bachelor contestant’s Bachelor in Paradise appearance getting snipped before she even made it down to the beach.

