‘Babylon 5’ Reboot Still Possible, But Pushed To Next Season

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
1
Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski isn’t giving up hope on a Babylon 5 reboot at The CW, even though the project has been pushed back to the next development season.  .

The new version has been described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the critically acclaimed 1990s series by Warner Bros. Television. The new version would follow John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background,, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space.

Stracynski updated the series status on his Patreon on the situation, talking about the series concept not being picked up. “99.999% of the time, that’s the end of the road for the project.”

However, CW CEO Mark Pedowitz is not ready to throw dirt on it. .

“I should mention that Mark is a great guy and a long-time fan of B5. He worked for Warners when the show was first airing,” Straczynski wrote. “Calling the [reboot] pilot ‘a damned fine script,’ he said he was taking the highly unusual step of rolling the project and the pilot script into next year, keeping B5 in active development while the dust settles on the [prospective] sale of the CW.”

“Here’s the bottom line: Yesterday, Babylon 5 was in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2022. Today, Babylon 5 is in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2023,” he wrote. “That is the only difference.”

Straczynski will write and executive-produce the new Babylon 5.

