‘Babylon 5’ Reboot Still Possible, But Pushed To Next Season

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski isn’t giving up hope on a Babylon 5 reboot at The CW, even though the project has been pushed back to the next development season. .

The new version has been described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the critically acclaimed 1990s series by Warner Bros. Television. The new version would follow John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background,, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space.

Stracynski updated the series status on his Patreon on the situation, talking about the series concept not being picked up. “99.999% of the time, that’s the end of the road for the project.”

However, CW CEO Mark Pedowitz is not ready to throw dirt on it. .