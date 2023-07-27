Baby milk powder is being stolen by gangs to mix with drugs

The gangs shoplift huge amounts of baby powder in order to combine it with drugs.

Infant formula has been one of the most stolen products at The Co-op. Its stores have seen crimes increase to over 1,000 per day.

1 Baby milk powder is being stolen by criminal gangs to be mixed with drugs Credit: @NatashaMDay/Twitter

Jenny Alleyne said the theft of baby milk is due to criminals adding medically-safe powders to other drugs. This allows them to make more money by boosting their supply.

Co-op stated that one store was raided four times on the same day. Meanwhile, other gangs conduct a regular shop-raiding circuit.

Ms Alleyne stated that the most common items stolen were coffee, meat, health and beauty, and laundry tablets. All of these products have a high value at resale.

She added: “This isn’t about shoplifting because people are struggling in the cost of living crisis to afford food.

“This is people coming in and swiping four shelves of product at a time into builders’ bags and even wheelie bins. It’s looting.

“Baby milk is stolen to sell on too but often used in other illegal industries. It is a safe product to cut drugs with.”

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said: “Our members are at the sharp end, seeing crime in their communities get steadily worse.

“Shop theft is rising because repeat offenders and organised criminals are targeting local shops.”

Co-op Food MD Matt Hood said: “I have seen some horrific incidents of brazen violent theft where my store colleagues feel scared and threatened.”

Freedom of Information Requests revealed the police had failed to investigate 71% of all serious retail crime reported.

Some ­forces failed to respond to nine in ten of these crimes.