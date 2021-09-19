Babies as young as six months could be given Pfizer’s Covid vaccine this winter

BABIES could be given the Pfizer Covid vaccine this winter, under new plans reportedly being drawn up.

The pharmaceutical giant may be able to give vaccines to children as young six months of age if it has approved the jab for toddlers.

1 Babies in the US could be given Covid shots if Pfizer’s application is approved Credit: Getty – Contributor

The company is said to be intending to apply for authorisation to dish out the vaccine to infants from November in the US.

The Financial Times reports Frank D’Amelio, chief financial officer at Pfizer, told an industry conference yesterday the firm plans to “go file” within the next two months.

He stated: “We would expect… data for children between six months and five year olds that we would file to the FDA.

“I’ll call it in the weeks shortly thereafter the filing of the data for the five- to 11-year-olds.”

If approved, the dose for babies and toddlers would be much lower than that given to adults.

They would receive a three-microgram vaccine. Children six to eleven years old get 10 micrograms, and those over twelve get 30 micrograms.

Since the beginning of the summer, the US has been immunizing children over 12 years old. The UK is now ready to follow their lead.

The Government has confirmed that jabs for adolescents aged 12-15 years will soon be available.

More than three million younger teens could start receiving Pfizer doses within days after Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the “difficult decision” had been made to expand the rollout.

Despite the US, Israel and several European countries soaring ahead of Britain’s trailblazing jabs head-start, Professor Whitty said he had wanted time to assess as much of the evidence as possible before making a decision.

Health chiefs said the decision was about “balancing risk and benefits” of the effect on kids missing more school.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 years will have the ability to choose to get vaccinated or not from their parents.

Long-standing law in England and Wales means kids under 16 can make the case for why they should have ­certain medical procedures against their parents’ wishes.

Chris Whitty confirms all 12 to 15-year-olds are to receive a first dose of a COVID vaccine

Dubbed “Gillick competence”, it means children can get vaccines or medicine if they can prove they fully understand the risks and are making a consenting choice.

Studies have found a small link between the vaccines and inflammation of the heart, myocarditis – which is why the decision took so long.

But the risk is very small, with the majority of children who have had the jabs worldwide not suffering any major side-effects.

However, experts think one shot is enough to protect youngsters as it gives a higher level of immunity against Covid in younger people.