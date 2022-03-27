Axl Rose, Questlove mourn Foo FightersDrummer

Musicians, celebrities and rockstars are mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor HawkinsHe died Friday night. He was fifty-five years old.

The cause of death for the band was not revealed in their statement. Social media announcement calling Hawkins’ death “tragic and untimely.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” Read the statement of the band.

Actor John StamosHe shared the text message that he claimed was his last message to the drummer, which was a heartfelt message about spending quality time together “before we die.”

Stamos, whose close friend Bob Saget died this year, wrote on Twitter: “Another one gone too soon.”

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, frontman of the band, wrote this tweet: “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine’s rocker, posted a selfie of himself and Hawkins Twitter: Write, “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Questlove calls Hawkins a fellow drummer “coolest dude ever”As a tribute.

“I’m so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones. Taylor Hawkins. Rest In Beats. #TaylorHawkins,” He wrote.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters 1997 to replace William Goldsmith, who was then the original drummer. On Friday, the band was scheduled to play at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. Their next show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, and they were also set to perform at the April 3 Grammy Awards

Axl Rose, Guns N’Roses lead singer, is interviewedHe wrote that he was looking forward seeing him at Rockville Festival, where both he as Foo Fighters will be performing.

“Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona,” He wrote. “Truly saddened.”

After Dave Grohl Hawkins was the most recognizable Foo Fighters member, appearing alongside the lead singer in interviews and playing prominent, usually comic, roles in the band’s memorable videos and their recent horror-comedy film, “Studio 666.”

In Grohl’s 2021 book “The Storyteller,”Hawkins was his name. “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”

“Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together,”Grohl wrote. “We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”

Contributing: Charlie Trepany USA TODAY; The Associated Press