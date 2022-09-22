Axel Foley Recruits Original Cast Members

Four original “Beverly Hills Cop” cast members – Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot – are reuniting with franchise star Eddie Murphy for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

Taylor Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylor Paige star in the sequel to 1984’s action comedy classic. It follows Axel Foley (Detroit cop) to Los Angeles to investigate the death of a close friend.

Mark Molloy directs the Netflix film currently in production.“Apple At Work – The Underdogs”) and written by Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”). Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Chad Oman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Murphy are the producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Ray Angelic and Charisse Hewitt Webster serve as executive producers.

Reinhold, Reiser and Ashton reprised their roles in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II,”Reinhold and Pinchot were the only ones who returned to this country. “Beverly Hills Cop III”1994

Reinhold first appeared in 2017 films “Bad Grandmas” “Highly Functional.”Recent TV series starred Reiser “Reboot” “Stranger Things,”Jane Levy will be her next co-star. “The Problem With People.”Ashton is hard at work on the Western “Hot Bath, Stiff Drink, an’ a Close Shave”Its sequel. Pinchot’s recent credits include “NCIS: Hawai’i” “Black Monday.”