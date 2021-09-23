Awkward moment Sex Actually couple romp feet away from presenter

SHOCKED presenter Alice Levine got an eyeful on Sex Actually, after a randy couple started to get it on just feet away from her.

The Channel 4 documentary ‘Sex Actually with Alice Levine’ left viewers squirming at Alice’s visible awkwardness as the couple got frisky on webcam.

3 Alice Levine was left feeling awkward as she watched a couple have sex two metres away from her

3 Sex Actually sees the presenter investigate what makes couples want to broadcast their sex lives to the world

Former Radio 1 presenter Alice was investigating what makes couples want to broadcast their sex lives to the world.

Kayla, 21 (who goes by Foxy) and Jack (27) shared their stories. They started filming their adventures after only four months of dating. After Kayla’s furlough, they decided to take the plunge into sex after Kayla became ill.

Jack says it was a case of thinking: “We’ll just try it and see what happens,” as Kayla says it was: “For fun and games, and to see if anyone wants to watch us have sex, surprisingly people do.”

Unsuspecting Alice didn’t know what she was letting herself in for, confessing: “I’m feeling quite nervous actually, I was feeling quite excited, and then I was thinking about what was actually going to happen and now I’m quite nervous. “

Watching the session as well as Alice was a man going by the name of ‘Ph30n1x’, who tuned in via webcam, as Jack explained: “We’re going to show Ph30n1x a couple of tricks.”

Alice didn’t know where to look while Kayla and Jack got down to it, putting on a show for their viewer. She admitted: “Kayla and Jack had tried their best to describe what the show would be like, but I was not prepared for the reality of watching two people have sex, just two meters away from my face”.

Jack and Kayla said they had made around £40 from 20 minutes of work, with Alice left wondering if it was worth it: “It does seem like a lot of effort for £40”, but Jack argued: “If you were to call it a day now it would be, but that’s just the first show. We’ve only been on twenty minutes, and we’ve made £40.

“If we stay on another forty minutes and we continue at that rate it’s £120 an hour. It isn’t bad going for a job.”

Viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing, with one writing: “Literally crying at Alice in the corner watching Foxy and Felix.”

One joked: “Alice Levine is so joyfully awkward #ch4 #sexactually.”

“That’s the face of someone trying really hard to go to her happy place” added another, about Alice’s awkward glances.

“Howling at Alice Levine sat watching someone having sex in front of her,” A fellow viewer laughed.

3 Viewers were mortified and amused by the awkward scenes

Sex Actually is on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 10pm.